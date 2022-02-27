Parents to sue university over daughter’s suicide

The family of an undergraduate who took her own life is to challenge the University of Bristol over its duty of care in protecting the mental health of its students.

Natasha Abrahart’s parents are suing the university for negligence in an unprecedented case. She was one of 13 students whose suspected suicides, in the words of a pro-vice chancellor, “lit a fire under the institution”

Mental health illnesses have rocketed six-fold in 5 years across universities in England and Wales.

Simon Israel reports.