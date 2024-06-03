Parc Prison: Three inmates hospitalised ‘in riot’ over weekend – as one mother fears for son’s life

Krishnan Guru-Murthy: ‘One of the biggest jails in England and Wales is on alert after violent incidents and the tenth death in three months.

Staff at Parc Prison in south Wales – run by private security company G4S – called out specialist riot officers after a serious disturbance on Friday.

Prisoners say it’s awash with drugs. The mother of one man, stabbed that night, says she fears he won’t come out alive.

Our social affairs editor Jackie Long reports from Bridgend on the latest crisis across our prison system.’