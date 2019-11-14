Panel of political advisors on how the NHS, floods and opinion polls are affecting the election campaign

Each week throughout this election, we’re bringing together panels of people who have worked at the very top of British politics – and know what it’s like to be on the inside of a political campaign.

To discuss the events of the past few days I’m joined now by Salma Shah who was a Government special advisor to Sajid Javid while he was Home Secretary, by James Meadway who was an advisor to the shadow chancellor, John McDonnell and by Ayesha Hazarika who has advised senior Labour figures including Ed Milliband and Harriet Harman.