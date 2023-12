The former Conservative peer Michele Mone has admitted she lied about her links to a firm which was awarded hundreds of millions of pounds in contracts to supply the Government with PPE during the pandemic.

Baroness Mone admitted making an “error” by denying her ties to PPE Medpro, which was owned by a consortium led by her husband. The contracts yielded profits of around sixty million pounds. But she insisted she couldn’t see what they had done wrong.

Jane Dodge reports.