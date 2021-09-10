‘Palace backs principle of Black Lives Matter’, says Sir Kenneth Olisa

After the death of George Floyd in May last year, Black Lives Matter protests spread to every corner of the world.

The movement even made it all the way to Buckingham Palace.

That’s according to the Queen’s first Black Lord-lieutenant for Greater London, Sir Kenneth Olisa, who told this programme that the Royal household were firmly supportive of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Sir Kenneth was ranked Britain’s most powerful Black person in the 2016 Power List documenting this country’s Black elite.

In collaboration with the annual list, Channel 4 News sat down with five figures to talk about how power is changing.

Produced by: Symeon Brown, Thomasina Jordan-Rhodes, Adenike Adenitire.

Filmed by Devron Callender.