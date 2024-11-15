Oxford readies for new Chancellor with universities cash crisis set to worsen

Tuition fees may be going up, but three out of four universities are still expected to be in the red next academic year.

The higher education regulator is forecasting a £3.4 billion drop in income, partly due to falling international student numbers.

But the cash crisis hasn’t stopped prominent former politicians lining up to become Oxford University’s next Chancellor. Voting for registered alumni and staff opens on Monday, with the winner announced at the end of the month.

We spoke to the five remaining contenders about the thorny issues currently facing higher education.