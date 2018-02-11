Oxfam revelations lead to more accountability for charities

Charities that receive government funding have been warned they must be accountable and report any allegations of abuse if they want to continue receiving taxpayers’ money. Penny Mordaunt, the Secretary of State for International Development, also accused Oxfam of a failure of ‘moral leadership’. Oxfam has faced criticism for the way it handled allegations that staff had used prostitutes during an aid mission in Haiti in 2011. Oxfam says it investigated the claims and four people were sacked. Three others resigned.