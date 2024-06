Matt Frei: Trying to get a GP appointment is a formidable challenge – there’s often nothing available for weeks on end and it’s a struggle to get through on the phone.

Yet more than 80 per cent of locum GPs in England can’t find work in surgeries – according to a survey by the British Medical Association. They spoke to more than 1,800 locums – and almost a third of them said they were leaving the NHS. So why is there no work for them?