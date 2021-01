Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the speeding up of the vaccine rollout offers a way out of lockdowns. More than four million people have had a first dose and from today the over-70s in England are being offered jabs.

That means the UK has one of the highest vaccination rates globally, but ministers admit that supplies are patchy.

In Wales, the first minister has come under pressure after saying there was “no point” rushing to administer all available doses.