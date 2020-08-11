Channel 4 News
11 Aug 2020

Over 100,000 exam results to be upgraded after Scottish government u-turn

Scotland Correspondent

In Scotland, schools have been welcoming back teachers and pupils after almost five months away.

It comes as around 75,000 pupils across Scotland are to get their exam results upgraded – as the Scottish education secretary acknowledged the “feeling of unfairness” that teachers’ estimated grades had been changed – saying it was “deeply regrettable we got this wrong”.

The outcry began when many students found out they’d been given lower grades than they had been expecting – claiming that schools in the most deprived areas had been penalised.