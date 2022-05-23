Out and proud – a watershed moment in football?

The forecast for the next 5 days
Given the wide acceptance of LGBT people in Britain today, and the fact there are many out and proud athletes in other sports, why is football – male professional football – so far behind?
Last week Blackpool’s Jake Daniels said he was gay.
It was the first time a male British footballer – still playing the game – had said that in 32 years.
Producer: Freya Pickford
Sources: Sky News, Good Morning Britain, GB News, ITN, Norwich City Football Club
