Ostracised by their families: growing up-mixed race in Britain

The forecast for the next 5 days
Catch up on TV bulletins
Delivered daily to your inbox
The birth of the new royal baby has been welcomed around the world, but Channel 4 News has been hearing the stories of two other mixed-race babies, whose childhoods were a world apart.
One grew up during the second world war, the other in the sixties. They had one thing in common: both were ostracised by members of their own families because of the colour of their skin. Some viewers may find some of the language in this report upsetting.