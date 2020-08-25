Orphaned by the Syrian war – now fighting poverty and coronavirus

A fragile ceasefire in Syria may have briefly halted the war, but the orphans left behind by nine years of conflict face a new struggle.

Hundreds of thousands of children in Idlib province now fight the hardships of poverty and economic collapse, made worse by Coronavirus and a financial crisis in neighbouring Lebanon.

With food prices spiralling, kids are sacrificing what’s left of their childhoods to keep entire families of orphans fed.

Here’s the story of one such family, and the harsh realities they now face.