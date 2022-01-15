Operation Save Big Dog: A government engulfed by rage and ridicule, so what now for No. 10?

Every day brings new reports of more revelry in the building that ordered the rest of us not to socialise.

Some staffers reportedly even had to barricade the prime minister in his own flat with chairs like a child gate to prevent him from coming out when he was supposed to be isolating.

Boris Johnson is fighting for his political life. According to one report this exercise in self preservation is called Operation Save Big Dog, although Downing Street denies this.

The government is engulfed by rage and ridicule. Will this toxic alchemy prove fatal for the man at the top who sets the tone?