Only five Grenfell families in permanent homes 100 days after fire

A 16-year-old has become the latest victim of the Grenfell Tower fire to be named. Nur Huda el-Wahabi died alongside her parents and two brothers, who all lived on the west London block’s 21st floor.Meanwhile, the leader of Kensington and Chelsea Council has pledged that Grenfell residents will be consulted before any re-housing decisions are made. Only five families from the tower and Grenfell Walk have moved into permanent accommodation since the disaster exactly 100 days ago.