On the frontline of the battle against Diabetes in Wales

By 2050, 500 million more people across the world are likely to have Diabetes, mostly Type 2. In the UK the direct cost for the NHS is already estimated to run at over £10 billion a year.

In Wales, which has the highest estimated prevalence rate of diabetes of the UK’s nations, Channel 4 News can reveal 224,000 people are now registered with the condition. We’ve been given exclusive access to two Welsh hospitals as they grapple with mounting diabetes caseloads with many patients undergoing life-changing treatments.

This explosion in Diabetes cases is mainly those with Type 2, a condition which is often preventable through better diet and exercise and where the increase in numbers is concentrated, unlike Type 1 which often affects children and can’t be prevented.

And a warning, this special report contains very graphic images of surgical operations, including amputation, from the very start.