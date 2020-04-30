On Northern Ireland’s coronavirus frontline

The huge challenges to the healthcare system follow the recent paralysis of the devolved government in Northern Ireland, nurses strikes and concerns around Brexit.

For two days, Channel 4 News was given unprecedented access to Craigavon Area Hospital in North Armagh, to see how one hospital and its staff is adapting to cope with the pandemic.

In this series of reports, Paraic O’Brien meets the staff and patients affected by the outbreak.

Inside ICU with impressive coronavirus recovery record

Warning: this report contains distressing images.

In Northern Ireland, more than 3,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus and over 300 people have died.

Access all areas to one Northern Ireland hospital changing how it treats all patients

The second of our special reports from Craigavon Area Hospital in County Armagh, Northern Ireland.

Yesterday, we had an insight into the conditions inside intensive care.

Today, we have had extensive access to the rest of the hospital’s work with coronavirus, as staff adapt to a new way of working amid concerns over shortages of PPE.

And we have been looking at how the pandemic has made some people reassess who – and what – is truly important in their lives.