Omagh independent inquiry ‘huge step forward’, says victim’s father

The government has ordered an independent inquiry into the Omagh bombing, which killed 29 people – including a woman pregnant with twins.

The 200 kilo bomb, placed by the Real IRA, went off in a street full of people shopping on a Saturday in August 1998.

Relatives of the victims have campaigned for years for an inquiry into whether police and intelligence officers failed to act on tip offs which could have prevented the attack.

We spoke to Michael Gallagher who took the legal challenge that led to today’s announcement. His son Aiden was killed in the bombing.