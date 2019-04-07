Olivier-award nominee Lynn Nottage on her Pulitzer Prize-winning play ‘Sweat’

The red carpet is out tonight for the Olivier Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall this evening, celebrating the very best of British theatre – with Sir Ian McKellan and Gillian Anderson among the nominees.

One of the works up for best play is ‘Sweat’ – by American playwright Lynn Nottage. It won her a second Pulitzer Prize for Drama, making her the first woman to win the prestigious award twice.

Sweat is set in one of the poorest areas of the United States and first opened there just five days before Donald Trump was elected president. It transfers to London’s West End in June.