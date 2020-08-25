Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 7.00pm
Menu
4m
25 Aug 2020

Ofqual chief quits as U-turn expected on face coverings in English schools

By

England’s chief regulator has resigned in the wake of the exam grading chaos that has engulfed schools and universities.

Sally Collier was at the head of Ofqual – whose flawed exams algorithm was blamed for downgrading nearly forty percent of A-level results.

The regulator is overseen by the Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, who had failed to give Sally Collier his full support.

But her resignation comes as another policy u-turn on English schools is expected – this time on the issue of whether pupils should be required to wear face coverings.

Pupils in Leicester are amongst the first to go back in England – despite the city being subject to some local restrictions due to its Coronavirus rates.