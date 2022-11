Nurses have voted to take strike action across the UK in their row over pay.

Walkouts by members of the Royal College of Nursing are expected to begin in more than half of NHS services by the end of the year.

The Health Secretary Steve Barclay called it “disappointing” and claimed it would lead to delayed care for patients but the RCN said members had been getting a ‘raw deal’ on pay for years and were saying “enough is enough”.