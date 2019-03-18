Number of children with parent in prison under-estimated, says report

The forecast for the next 5 days
It’s hard to put into words the impact on children of one or more parents being jailed.
We do know, however, that a child who’s lost a mum or dad to prison is more likely to suffer mental health issues and to get into trouble with the police themselves.
Now, according to a report being released tomorrow, the number of children with a parent in prison has been hugely under-estimated.
We went to visit a project that aims to bring families together – even when one parent has been locked up.