Number of children with parent in prison under-estimated, says report

It’s hard to put into words the impact on children of one or more parents being jailed.

We do know, however, that a child who’s lost a mum or dad to prison is more likely to suffer mental health issues and to get into trouble with the police themselves.

Now, according to a report being released tomorrow, the number of children with a parent in prison has been hugely under-estimated.

We went to visit a project that aims to bring families together – even when one parent has been locked up.