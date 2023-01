The number of cars rolling off British production lines has fallen to its lowest level for 66 years.

Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers show that 775,000 were made in 2022 – that’s 40% down on pre-coronavirus levels in 2019.

It said the global shortage of semiconductor chips was partly to blame.

The figures also show that record levels of electrified vehicles were produced – with almost a third of all cars made being either fully electric or hybrid.