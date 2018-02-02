NSPCC criticises government over online safety

From the easily accessible online material which lured in the Finsbury Park killer, to the dangers posed by predators, the world of social media is changing so rapidly. It’s leaving government and regulators struggling to catch up.

Today a leading children’s charity criticised ministers for failing to carry out half of its recommendations to improve online safety for children, a decade after they were published. And, says the NSPCC, many of the changes which have been made are already out of date.