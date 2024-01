A young woman who was stabbed to death in Nottingham was trying to save her friend, say her family – who described Grace O’Malley Kumar as a “hero”.

But her killer, who stabbed two others to death in the same attack, will not face murder charges. Valdo Calocane admitted to the manslaughter of Ms O’Malley-Kumar and her friend Barnaby Webber, as well as caretaker Ian Coates. But his plea of diminished responsibility was accepted by Nottingham Crown Court.