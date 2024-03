It was a crime which horrified the country. Valdo Calocane stabbed to death Grace O’Malley-Kumar, Barnaby Webber and Ian Coates in Nottingham last June.

He admitted manslaughter and was given a hospital order after he was found to be suffering from paranoid schizophrenia.

The families of his victims are demanding a public inquiry after what they claim were failings in the case by police, the CPS and the health service