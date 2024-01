Valdo Calocane is, said the judge, unlikely ever to be released. But the decision to sentence the triple killer to be detained in a high security hospital angered the families of Calocane’s victims, who say they’ve been denied justice.

The court heard that the 32 year-old committed “a series of atrocities” in Nottingham last year, but the Crown Prosecution Service says his paranoid schizophrenia meant there was no chance of a murder conviction.