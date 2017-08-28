Notting Hill Carnival: minute’s silence held for Grenfell Tower victims

Hundreds of thousands of revellers have taken to the streets of Notting Hill for the second day of carnival. A minute’s silence was held to remember the 80 known victims of the Grenfell Tower, which has remained fenced off from the main carnival procession out of respect for local residents and mourners.

Paraic O’Brien met up with local resident and DJ Mikey Dread, who has operated one of the parade’s most popular sound systems – Channel One – for decades – to talk race, class and the Windrush generation who created the Notting Hill Carnival.