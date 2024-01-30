Northern Ireland’s two-year wait for a government

So a deal is done, but how did we get here?

Before Brexit, Northern Ireland and Great Britain shared the same trade rules as the Republic of Ireland. No trade borders between any of them.

But leaving the EU meant a whole new agreement was needed for goods travelling across the borders.

Last night, DUP leaders debated a new deal focused on concessions made in Westminster, not by the European Union. Five hours of talks later – they said ‘yes’.

After almost two years Northern Ireland might have a government again.