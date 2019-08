50 years after the Battle of the Bogside, what do the younger generation make of a possible no deal Brexit and what it may mean for their future?

50 years after the Battle of the Bogside, what do the younger generation make of a possible no deal Brexit and what it may mean for their future?

Sara Canning – whose partner Lyra McKee was murdered in April by dissident republicans, student Tegan Nesbitt and dance teacher Georgina Kee-McCarter discuss what Brexit – in any form – might mean to them.