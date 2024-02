Party leaders have met in Stormont Castle to discuss priorities for the first day of Northern Ireland’s new government. Tomorrow, the power-sharing assembly will finally be recalled – two years to the day since devolution collapsed – and with its first republican First Minister, Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill.

But the leader of the Democratic Unionists has warned the government he will hold its “feet to the fire” on delivering the deal to restore Stormont, admitting that he doesn’t fully trust it.