Northern Ireland Protocol resolution ‘not rocket science’, says former Taoiseach of Ireland

‘This is not rocket science’ – the words of former Irish Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, and one of the architects of the Good Friday Agreement, on the current post-Brexit trade dispute over Northern Ireland.

Pressure is building on the EU and the UK to solve the impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol, the agreement that puts checks on goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, but has damaged some businesses, and resulted in the breakdown of power-sharing.

Speaking at a special parliamentary committee, Mr Ahern called for strong leadership and said all sides must overcome their red lines and reach a compromise.