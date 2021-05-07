Northern Ireland, Part 2: Will Brexit lead to a United Ireland?

As some say the call for a border poll on a United Ireland is growing, what would it take to get to that point, and what would it mean to be a Unionist, if the Union no longer exists?

This is the second episode of a two-part podcast on Northern Ireland, which this year marks its 100th anniversary.

In this episode, Paraic O’Brien looks at the impact of Brexit, the Irish sea border, and demographic shift which could see Catholics outnumbering Protestants for the first time in Northern Ireland’s history, throwing the future of the nation into doubt.

Sources: BBC, ITN

