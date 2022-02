Northern Ireland’s First Minister Paul Givan of the Democratic Unionist Party has resigned in protest over Brexit checks in the Irish Sea.

His departure will plunge the country’s power sharing executive at Stormont into crisis, just 24 hours after the DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots ordered a halt to checks on food and farm products coming from Britain.

Sinn Fein condemned Mr Givan’s move as “reckless and self-serving”.