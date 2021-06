A new documentary inspired by the story of a non-speaking Japanese teenager has been described as “profound” and “game-changing” for the autistic community.

‘The Reason I Jump’ takes us into the world of five young autistic people – who are non verbal – to convey how they experience life day to day.

We spoke to director Jerry Rothwell and Leo Capella – who acted as a consultant on the film – about the impact they hope it will have on changing our perceptions of people with non-verbal autism.