Noel Edmonds gatecrashes Lloyds AGM

TV presenter Noel Edmonds took his legal battle with Lloyds Bank into the company’s AGM today. He believes he was the victim of fraud by former staff inside HBOS. That bank was taken over by Lloyds at the height of the financial crisis, and Mr Edmonds now wants compensation from them. At today’s meeting in Edinburgh, he accused the Lloyds board of ducking his questions. But the chairman of the bank hit back, saying he was happy to see the dispute settled in court.