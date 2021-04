ITV has decided not to run the concluding episode of its drama Viewpoint this evening following allegations made against the actor Noel Clarke.

The broadcaster will instead put the last of the five episodes that have been running all this week on its online platform.

The move follows a report by the Guardian detailing allegations of 20 women against the actor.

In a statement, Noel Clarke has apologised for his actions, but denies any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing.