“Nobody warned me that it was against the rules.”

Boris Johnson has insisted he did not intentionally mislead MPs over a “bring your own booze” event in the garden of Number 10 during England’s first lockdown in 2020.

He did apologise – again – for what he described as “the misjudgements that were made” and claimed – again – that he thought he was at a “work event”.

Labour say he should do “the decent thing and resign”.