No quarantine for fully vaccinated people returning from amber list countries to England

Adults who have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus and children will not have to quarantine on their return from amber list countries to England from 19 July.

Airlines welcomed the announcement by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps as a positive step to open up foreign holidays but people will still have to pay for Covid tests before and after they travel.

At the moment, holidaymakers who have received two jabs from the NHS must isolate for 10 days on their return from amber destinations such as France, Spain and Portugal.