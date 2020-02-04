The UK’s aviation industry has announced plans to reduce its net carbon emissions to zero by 2050. It says it will do so through cleaner biofuels and electric planes rather than reducing the number of flights.

Jon Snow spoke to the Chief Executive of Heathrow Airport, John Holland-Kaye. I began by asking him whether – given the concern expressed by some environmentalists about biofuels – the airline industry should be relying on them to make itself carbon neutral.