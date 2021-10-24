No ‘immediate’ move to Covid Plan B says Sunak – but councils canvassed for thoughts

No plans to “immediately” move to Covid Plan B, the Chancellor’s language was deliberately careful today.

This programme has seen a government email sent to councils last Friday asking for urgent feedback on pressures on the ground and their views on rolling out Plan B measures.

In the meantime the vaccination drive is being stepped up: NHS England said yesterday was the biggest day yet for Covid boosters, with 325,000 people given their jabs.

But is it all putting next week’s budget in the shadow of the pandemic yet again?