No-fault evictions to be banned by government in England

Private landlords in England will no longer be able to evict tenants at short notice and without good reason, under new government plans.

The Prime Minister said the move was intended to stop so-called “no-fault evictions”, which can often only give tenants eight weeks to leave a property, and are thought to be one of the biggest causes of family homelessness.

But landlords said today there would be “chaos” if investors are put off from creating more homes.