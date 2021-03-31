No evidence of institutional racism in UK, says report commissioned by government

The Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities has caused uproar, and perhaps that’s exactly what the government wanted. Anti-racism campaigners, and Labour, are furious.

The report has several recommendations on closing racial disparities, but found no evidence of institutional racism and concluded the UK should act as a model for other “white-majority” countries.

Racism remains a problem, it says, but things like geography and socio-economic background had “more significant impact” on life chances than racism. Is it bold, or gaslighting?

Unusually, the government would only let us speak to the report’s main author before the 258-page document had been published.