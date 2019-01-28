No-deal Brexit poses risk to food supplies, say retailers

The supermarkets and take-away chains have, until now, held back from voicing fears about Brexit. They didn’t want to alienate customers who voted to leave the EU.

But with the distinct possibility of a no-deal departure in just 60 days, Marks and Spencer, Waitrose, KFC, the Co-op, and others joined forces to warn of the effects of delays at ports.

Price rises and empty shelves will follow, they say. And Eurotunnel has warned it still needs to know from the government what sort of checks it will need for the trucks running through the Channel Tunnel.