27 Jul 2020

No 10 says ‘no travel risk free’ after Spain quarantine imposed

Downing Street has said that “no travel is risk-free” during the pandemic – warning holidaymakers that “disruption is possible” when heading anywhere abroad.

Jet2 has become the latest airline to cancel all flights to mainland Spain, though has kept some flights going to its islands – this was before the Foreign Office’s latest change in travel advice.

For passengers arriving back at British airports today, there’s frustration that the changes were brought in so suddenly, throwing plans for thousands of people into chaos.