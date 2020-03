Downing Street has insisted the Government is doing everything it can to secure new ventilators for the NHS ‘in the coming weeks’

Downing Street has insisted the Government is doing everything it can to secure new ventilators for the NHS ‘in the coming weeks’, although there are no details on whether manufacturers have yet been able to switch production.

Guidelines for health workers across England are also due to change, instructing them to wear protective equipment. That’s if enough supplies are made available.