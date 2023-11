When Boris Johnson’s former top aide Dominic Cummings appeared before the covid inquiry yesterday he was quizzed about his misogynistic messages about a civil service colleague.

Today it was her turn to talk. The former deputy cabinet secretary Helen McNamara – the second most senior civil servant at the time, alleges a ‘toxic’ and ‘macho’ culture and a lack of female perspective in number 10 which created problems in covid policy-making.