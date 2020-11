From kingpin to out of a job.

Dominic Cummings was ordered to leave Downing Street after his relationship with Boris Johnson “fell off a cliff”, according to one former Cabinet Minister.

Reports claim Mr Cummings had begun briefing journalists against the Prime Minister and his fiancee – ramping up the political power struggle inside Number 10.

All this – ahead of a challenging week for the government – dealing with the pandemic and crucial Brexit talks. Minnie Stephenson