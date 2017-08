The award-winning musician and composer Nitin Sawhney is playing a rare performance in London to mark seventy years of Indian independence next week. As Muslims moved north into newly created Pakistan and Hindus moved south to India, sectarian conflict arose that resulted in the deaths of up to a million people. Nitin Sawhney’s India and Me is a show of speech and music exploring Sawhney’s identity as a British Asian, his relationship with India and its music.