Nissan promised £80m to build cars in Sunderland

Nissan has told the government the UK must come together and resolve the question of how we plan to trade with the European Union in future.

The Business Secretary, Greg Clark, said that advice should be listened to as he confirmed that the Japanese car giant has abandoned plans to build the X trail model at its Sunderland plant.

Ministers had offered Nissan 60 million pounds in a bid to attract the investment. Now, the company will have to re-apply for the money. Our North of England Correspondent Clare Fallon has spent the day outside the UK’s largest car plant.